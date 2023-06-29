Portofino – Anticipating the wedding anniversary by three months (the fifth from the pronunciation of the fateful yes, in Noto) and maintaining a tradition that has been going on for some summers, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are back in Portofino for a short vacation. Guests at the Splendido, who has just had a makeover, are the influencer (27 million and 800 thousand followers on Instagram) and the rapper who, with “Disco Paradise”, one of the summer’s catchphrases, in which he sings along with Annalisa and to the Article 31, is breaking the hits, they went down to the Piazzetta in the late morning, to get on board the Veles, a 20-metre yacht rented.

The boat with the two celebs – among the most acclaimed by social media where, however, they have their good following of haters and where they were also criticized for Love Mi, the free concert-event by Fedez, staged the other night in piazza Duomo, during which funds were raised for the Andrea Tudisco association, which works to guarantee the right of access to health care for all children – headed for San Fruttuoso, another cult destination for the couple.

The Ferragnezes landed in the village of the Fai abbey to have lunch at Da Giorgio, the restaurant on the rocks with a panoramic view of the bay, where they had already been in the past. Return to Portofino around 6pm. The couple got off the yacht and was accompanied in a tender to Calata Marconi.

Casual clothing and footwear, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez headed for the Piazzetta. Some fans recognized them and the couple posed with them for the usual selfie. Taking via Roma they went into a boutique. Quick stop, then the return to the Splendido on one of the hotel vans, chosen, once again, by the Ferragnez for a romantic evening with dinner by the pool, in a reserved corner. Last year, on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary, they had chosen Castello Brown – an exclusive location – to toast their love, by candlelight, among cascades of white roses.