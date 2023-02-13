It seems that Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are experiencing a small crisis: here are all the details

The San Remo Festival has now come to an end and Chiara Ferragni, co-host of this 73rd edition, has been promoted with full marks. In these last hours the names of Ferragnez are occupying the pages of the main gossip magazines for a scoop that has certainly not gone unnoticed. Are the digital entrepreneur and her husband in crisis? Let’s find out what’s going on together.

According to the latest rumors it seems that Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are living in the days of crisis. And the social clues would confirm all the rumors circulating in these hours. In fact, after their return to Milan, the Ferragnezs almost disappeared from social media and everyone couldn’t help but notice a real dig at her husband in a post shared by the digital entrepreneur.

After returning from Sanremo, Chiara Ferragni shared some Instagram Stories in which she thanked all those who supported and accompanied her in this wonderful adventure. From the family, to his collaborators, to the make-up artist… the digital entrepreneur wanted to dedicate a sweet thought to each of them.

Big absent in the thanks made by the fashion blogger is Fedez of which there is no trace on social media by now. All these clues would therefore suggest that the return home of the Ferragnez after San Remo Festival hasn’t been all rosy.

Did the Ferragnez fight because of the kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical? The indiscretion

At the basis of the dispute between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez there would be the kiss that the rapper exchanged with Rosa Chemical during the last evening of the Sanremo Festival.

Despite the rumors circulating, those directly concerned remained silent and decided not to comment yet on the gossip circulating on their account in these hours. Since no one has yet spoken about it, it is currently unfounded news.