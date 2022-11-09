Chiara Ferragni and Fedez go to the museum with their children: doors closed to the public

Storm on Chiara Ferragni and Fedez accused on social networks of having closed the doors of the museum to the public where they went with their children Leone and Vittoria.

The Ferragnez, as the photo on the social networks posted by the influencer, they went with their children to the Museum of Dreamers in Milan on Tuesday 8 November.

The museum, therefore, would be closed to the public leaving out those who had already bought tickets.

At least this is what many users claim who are now protesting on Chiara Ferragni’s social networks. At the moment, in fact, neither the museum nor the Ferragnez have commented on what happened.

“I understand that one has the money and spends it as he wants, I understand that one wants to make his children happy .. unfortunately, however, thanks to your behavior, many people with tickets already purchased have had to go away with their children, because you decide all last minute to want to take the whole place “reads the comments.

And again: “You are shameful … today you treated those who regularly bought tickets as second-class people and then with an unparalleled chutzpah you thank them for coming by calling them even the most beautiful dreamers”.

“Today was my nephew’s birthday. After I bought the tickets I had to see him cry on his 4th birthday because you have that the others could not enter. Shame on you I was heartbroken to see it like this ”writes another user.

“Thank you very much because for your private amusement, the people who had regularly bought tickets were not able to enter … my warmest congratulations !!!!!” instead it is another of the many comments posted under the photos uploaded by Chiara Ferragni.