The Ferragnez – The series has become one of the flagship shows this season. Released just over a week ago, the docu-reality on the most social family in Italy is one of the most discussed content online. Today Fedez shared an unpublished excerpt from the series on his Instagram profile.

These days fans are going crazy for The Ferragnez – The series. The new branded show Amazon Prime Video showing the life of Chiara Ferragni and of Fedez, with all the following of relatives and friends, he literally hit the mark, gathering a wide consensus from the public and critics.

Such is the success of The Ferragnez than on TikTok the acronym entered the ranking of audio content in trend in this period. The docu-series was recorded between December 2020 and April 2021 and resumes the most significant moments for Ferragnez in this moment of time.

Today, from his profile Instagram, Fedez shared an unreleased part of the series that didn’t make it into the final version of The Ferragnez.

The Ferragnez and couple therapy

The red thread that unites all the episodes of The Ferragnez, is the path of therapy to which the couple has undergone to improve the relationship and discover new points of view and new ways of sharing life with the partner.

The therapeutic path for couples it is one aspect of their life that Chiara Ferragni And Fedez they strongly wanted to show in the docu-series to help normalize an extremely beneficial and healthy practice for everyone’s life.

The unprecedented shared by Fedez

It has not always been easy for the couple to face the therapy: at different times Chiara Ferragni And Fedez they get naked thanks to their psychotherapist who often makes them undertake uncomfortable or complex reflections, and the reaction of the two to the difficulty of opening up with the partner is what is shown in an unpublished recording of the series that today Fedez shared in his stories Instagram.

The content posted by the rapper is a video of just a minute in which Clear Ferragni And Fedez as soon as they leave a session they comment on the difficulty of being in front of their psychotherapist and speaking openly.

“He is one of those who observe the movements and know what you think“, We hear the rapper comment while he’s in the car. At that point Chiara Ferragni he points out that his attitude during therapy is easily decipherable: