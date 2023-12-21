The Ferragni/Balocco case, with the appendix of the other half of the Fedez social empire, has been on the table for days now. In the last week, more than 6 million interactions on the topic have been recorded on social media and, perhaps for the first time, users' sentiment towards Chiara Nazionale is decidedly negative: almost 7 out of 10 users have commented or created content that condemns the story of fake charity.

To make the situation worse, which was already serious enough, Ferragni herself took care of it, with her apology video, with her haggard face, trembling lip and sadly gray sweater, plastically representing the “worst piece of the hole”.

If to this we add the invectives of the most famous husband in Italy who, first dissociates himself from his wife's actions, but then attacks indiscriminately without any kind of connection all those who he considers adversaries but who in reality are playing another championship, ringing together for plus a series of inaccuracies promptly denied by those directly involved, we could almost hypothesize the beginning of an inexorable learning parable of the Ferragnez.

The thing in itself could be interesting, perhaps, only from a purely statistical point of view for us who deal with communication, if it were not for the main topic of this situation which rightly lends itself to general indignation: distorted use of charity and, perhaps even worse, its ostentation.

In delving into this story, as well as that of Miss Chiara and her wife's Easter eggs, which is also not at all transparent, I asked myself a series of questions that I would like to share with readers.

First of all, it is legitimate to ask whether, assuming that it was a bona fide “communication error” – hardly credible from those who created an empire with communication – if the Antitrust fine had not arrived, would the apologies have arrived anyway? Because beyond the fact that they might not have been aware of the misleading advertising, despite Balocco's alarms, the Ferragni team knew perfectly well that this was a paid operation and that there was no personal donation from Chiara.

And here another reflection arises spontaneously: given that it is not a crime, is it ethical to ask for compensation to sponsor a charitable operation? The answer, in my opinion, is certainly no. The non-profit world very often uses famous people as testimonials for its cause but this happens strictly pro bono. Prof. Velerio Melandri, director of the Fundraising Festival, explains it well in an interview on The print: If a payment is expected – he says – we are not talking about charity but about a person who is doing business. There are testimonials who have made their closeness to a charity a real mission: think of Giobbe Covatta with Amref or Renzo Arbore with the Lega del Filodoro. The latter, as President Rossano Bartolini says “decided to help us and has never left us since 1989 […] not only did he not charge but he often took out a check. He told us: if I ask others for money, how can I not give it myself?”. And this is what testimonials should do from their privileged position, if not in an absolute sense, at least with respect to the causes they want to support.

Then there is a last step in this story that has raised eyebrows and it is the strong-arm intervention of the first gentleman Federico Lucia. In fact, in his social stories, after saying he was distant from the initiatives put in place by his wife, he said he was a totally independent woman in her decisions, only to then discover that the same modus operandi seems to have been used for his Easter eggs and to clean up the image after a birthday party at the supermarket with associated food waste, the rapper went on the counterattack.

First he took it out on President Meloni, guilty of having said from the Atreju stage that the examples to follow must not be influencers who fake charity, an opinion that can be shared or not but completely legitimate, then he lashed out against the Region Lombardy doing what those who are committed to charity should never do: criticize their own results by denigrating those of others.

He recalled urbi et orbi of the 4 and a half million euros collected during the covid19 pandemic which served to build an intensive care unit inside the San Raffaele Hospital, adding that the Lombardy Region would have spent more than double for the 'The hospital at the Fair arrived 6 months later and with a lower number of beds, a statement promptly denied by Pirellone who forced him to say that he was confused due to the rush but that in any case the charitable operation implemented by him and his wife she was so cool.

In this war of numbers and reproaches, however, the key word remains “harvest”. Because during the pandemic the Lucia couple donated “only” €150,000 from their own pockets – an extraordinary gesture obviously, but the 4 million or more are instead the result of donations from Italians who chose their collection instead of another. They acted as a sounding board, it's true, they made their popularity available but, I would say, that this, in such a dramatic moment in the history of our country, was truly the minimum wage. There were many famous people who, in the darkest days for Italian healthcare, personally donated much, much more generous sums. I think of Berlusconi's 10 million, Giorgio Armani's 1.5 million, Versace's 200 thousand euros, Valentino's million and I could go on.

This is to say that yes, certainly that money raised for the Milan hospital served to save human lives but that it was not the only one and above all it should not be included under the Ferragnez “donations” heading.

Having reached this point in the history of the Royal Family of Citylife we ​​can conclude that to avoid being considered, like the majority of successful entrepreneurs, cold and cynical capitalists, the two try to redistribute their profits in the form of charity, thus putting silence one's conscience and at the same time, after every little stain, passing a coat of white over one's reputation.