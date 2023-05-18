The Ferragnez2 has just been released and on Prime Video it immediately entered the top 10 of the most followed series. The series promises something more than posts and stories on social media: a little bit of truth. The great promise of this serial operation, part two, is the search for depth, for authenticity that gives another dimension to the social narrative.

In the first episode we immediately face the great event that has overwhelmed their lives: the cancer by Fedez. With an alternate montage, we see both the live story of those days and the post. Everything is reported, the feeling is that nothing has been censored on this issue, indeed that they wanted to show as much as possible to exorcise, there he is crying and hugging his children before going to the hospital, there are both of them frightened together in bed a few hours after the operation, there is concern for the post-operative period, there is the doctor who reports the results of the histological examination. And then there are the reflection on traumathe new prioritiesThe emotional breakdownthe fear of death. “My biggest fear was not to be remembered by my children,” Fedez says in tears. Impossible not to empathize, this is the most touching episode of the second season.

Fedez told how he discovered the disease.

One morning I had to go for a CT scan of my lungs because I’m asthmatic – says Fedez – and I arrived two hours late because I had quarreled with Chiara. While I was doing the checkup, a doctor who deals with panceras passed by and noticed my slightly enlarged pancreas. We therefore decided to do further checks, and here we are ”.

They managed to intervene in time, but the operation and post-operation weren’t easy at all.