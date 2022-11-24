The Ferpi crisis: for months they have been looking for a new president

After months of trenches for the election of a new president Ferpithe association of communicators founded in the 70s, is still at the search for a new “conductor”. However, the troubled waters have thrown the membership base into turmoil within a grouping that in recent years has lost its legitimacy and institutional power. To this situation have also been added the resignation of the current president Scarlett Sobrero which, according to Affaritaliani.it, remained for ordinary activities.

Meanwhile, the voices of the dissatisfied increase and Sobrero itself, overwhelmed by numerous resignations of members and an alarming internal situation of non-payment of membership fees, has set up a sort of committee of wise men, including two important past President Gianluca Comin And Patricia Rutigliano, to restore credibility to the associative community which has certainly seen better times. Not exactly a simple task.

On the one hand, as we learn from some sources within the association, it is not clear who is managing this phase to avoid further resignations. And, on the other hand, what will be the real powers of the “wise men” who in such an emergency will probably have the task of recomposing what remains waiting for a new presidential candidate to emerge capable of writing a new page and restoring credibility to this ancient aggregation of professionals.



