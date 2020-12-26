Julen Lopetegui looks at Villarreal while the derby against Betis appears sideways. All the lights are placed on the first of Sevilla’s appointments, but some circumstance marks the coach’s decisions when facing this last crash of the year and the first of 2021: Fernando is warned and his trick is decisive in the coach’s plans since he arrived in Nervión. The dilemma is on the table.

Lopetegui is not exactly the greatest defender of reserving players to avoid a hypothetical sanction, but the distribution of minutes and efforts does exist in his plan from the beginning of the course and that could condition the bet for the appointment before Unai Emery’s team. In addition, Fernando ended the clash against Valencia with some discomfort and taking care of his trick is one of the coach’s objectives. If he is not on the field this Tuesday, Gudelj will appear, who curiously is also warned of sanction. The two pivots of the team have the threat of missing the derby on their figure.

The improvement of Sevilla in the last days is substantial and Lopetegui does not want reservations when facing a high-flying crash like the one that will measure Villarreal this Tuesday. At the moment, the derby remains in the background despite the fact that there is a few days of margin between one appointment and another. Fernando missed three games this season and his team lost two of them, a warning for the coach in the face of a decision that could affect his team.