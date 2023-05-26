In the last decade, the recreational use of fentanyl has increased considerably, which has caused and continues to cause havoc in the United States. In a matter of three years, overdose deaths from this opioid have increased by more than 90%. in 2021 about 70,000 deaths were attributed to him in that country.

But it is no longer an exclusively American phenomenon. For example, according to the statistics of the National Plan on Drugs (AGES 2022) in Spain, 15.8 % of the population between 15 and 64 years of age admit having taken opioid analgesics with or without a prescription on some occasion. Specifically, the consumption of fentanyl has increased from 3.6% in 2020 to 14% in 2022.

In addition, it should be noted that it is often combined with alcohol, heroin or methadone, which increases its effects and, consequently, addiction to the drug or even death.

More addictive, toxic and cheap

Fentanyl belongs to the category of opiates (which can be of natural or synthetic origin), one of the most powerful pain relievers available to humanity. The natural substance, known as opium, is obtained from the plant Papaver somniferum –better known as opium poppy–, whose use has been known since ancient times.

Despite being very useful drugs in medicine, the black market for synthetic opioids has grown rapidly in recent years. It is the new fashion in the world of psychoactive substances. These narcotic compounds have properties similar to morphine and heroin, but its addictive potential and its toxicity are greater. To this we must add that they are cheaper to manufacture and, therefore, cheaper for the consumer, increasing the risk of overdose.

And among these new laboratory drugs, the fentanyl, 50 times more powerful than heroin. First synthesized in 1960 by Belgian physician and researcher paul janssen, was used from 1963 as an intravenous analgesic. But in the 70s and 80s began to be consumed for other purposes.

So hijack the brain

In our body there are more than 20 endogenous opioid peptidessuch as endorphins, enkephalins, and dynorphins. They act through specific receptors and allow synthetic substances such as fentanyl to have specific places to produce their effects. We know that, within the central nervous system, these compounds stimulate what we know as the brain’s reward system. This circuit comprises different structures –prefrontal cortex, ventral tegmental area, nucleus accumbens– and is responsible for regulating pleasure, memorizing stimuli from our environment, facilitating learning, and controlling our behaviors.

The powerful stimulation that drugs induce on this system causes neuroadaptations (brain changes) and promotes tolerance (increasing doses will be needed to achieve the desired effects), dependence, addiction and withdrawal syndrome.

The pleasurable or reinforcing effect produced by fentanyl depends on the mesolimbic dopaminergic system, the pathways used by the neurotransmitter dopamine to distribute throughout the brain. However, after continued consumption, the first neuroadaptations begin to take place that affect the dorsal striatum, a region involved in the formation of habits.

The organs demand the drug

If consumption is interrupted, a message appears. negative emotional state It starts the stress circuit. Then the release of the noradrenaline neurotransmitter increases, the amygdala is turned on and the levels of the corticotropin-releasing factor increase, a hormone also related to emotional stress.

This whirlwind of reactions causes symptoms linked to the activation of the autonomous nervous system, whose function is to regulate the activity of the internal organs – heart, liver, reproductive organs, sweat glands, etc. – to adapt to the demands of the environment. They are the tremors, sweating, vomiting or tachycardia with which the withdrawal syndrome manifests itself when the administration of the drug ceases.

In addition, the appearance of the desire to obtain and consume the substance is related to neuroadaptations in the cerebral cortex, the hippocampus and the amygdala, which intensify the desire before the signals associated with consumption.

All these transformations promote addiction, a chronic disease, so stopping fentanyl is becoming more and more complicated. The body has generated the need for the drug in order to function.

Concepcion Blasco Ros is a doctor in Psychobiology, University of Valencia Sandra Montagud Romero is a PhD assistant professor, University of Valencia

This article was originally published on The Conversation.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.