The fentanyl crisis in the United States has rocked the list of the most wanted criminals. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the country’s anti-narcotics agency, has dispensed with historical drug lords at the top of its list of fugitives. These positions have been filled by Mexican operators helping the Sinaloa cartel introduce the potent synthetic opioid into the North American country and by Chinese criminals shipping the substance from Asia. The DEA focuses on the criminal group of the sons of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, known in Mexico as Los Chapitos.

In the head of the list figure Óscar Noé Medina González, the head of hit men and right-hand man of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, one of the sons of the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, who is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in Colorado. According to the United States Government, Medina González, known in the criminal gang by the nickname Panu, has among his responsibilities protecting the export routes of fentanyl, assassinating rivals from other organizations, conquering new places for drug trafficking and attack the security forces. Washington offers four million dollars to whoever he can help capture him.

In second place is Kun Jiang, a Chinese citizen who supplies the Sinaloa cartel with chemical precursors that are used in the clandestine manufacture of fentanyl. Jiang, for whom a million dollars is offered, works at the pharmaceutical company Suzhou Xiaoli, a company that sent 25 kilos of chemical precursors to Guadalajara (Mexico) in September 2021. The illegal substances were then seized by Mexican officials. The DEA believes that the Sinaloan cartel made the purchase.

Washington blames the two large Mexican criminal organizations, that of Sinaloa and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, for flooding dozens of communities with the powerful opiate. Los Chapitos, however, have questioned this version in a May letter made public by their lawyers. “We have never worked with fentanyl,” they state in the document, where they say they are victims of persecution.

Fentanyl has caused an epidemic that last year left 107,000 overdose deaths. The DEA reported in May the results of a year-long operation that left 3,330 detainees and the seizure of 44 million fentanyl pills and two tons of precursors. This is enough to make a fatal dose for 193 million people.

The DEA list purports to attack all angles of fentanyl trafficking. From its origin in China to the bosses who operate the routes that carry the drug into the United States, where the doses are sold through traffickers attached to local gangs. Among the most sought after also stands out Liborio Núñez Aguirre, known in the underworld as El karateca.

The karate fighter, who belongs to the Sinaloa Cartel, is one of the main fentanyl traffickers. He is capable of introducing up to half a million doses into the country in a single operation. Between March and April 2022, according to the authorities’ account, he negotiated a shipment of 70,000 pills that belonged to the Chapitos. These entered the US through Oceanside, north of San Diego (California) and were seized by DEA agents.

San Diego is a popular port of entry for traffickers. Luis Javier Benitez Espinoza, alias El Catorce, uses this booth to introduce thousands of doses of the drug. The United States offers one million dollars to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of Espinoza, another piece under the orders of the Chapitos who is also on the most wanted list. The same is true of Alan Gabriel Núñez Herrera, who operates racking in the Los Angeles area.

Others on the list have already been captured thanks to the extensive deployment that the United States has launched to reduce the amount of drugs that reach its streets. This is the case of Carlos Omar Félix Gutiérrez, who operated the clandestine laboratories that the Sinaloa Cartel used to convert chemical precursors into fentanyl. Gutiérrez was detained in March of this year by Colombian authorities minutes after landing in Bogotá from Mexico. In that month, the DEA captured seven members of the Chapitos in joint operations carried out in Guatemala and Greece.

The US authorities affirm that the Chapitos use social networks as a tool to move drugs in the cities. “It’s alarming,” Ann Milgram, the director of the DEA, said a few months ago. “The cartels use these outlets and other encrypted platforms to conduct their operations and reach victims, and when their products kill Americans, they just move on,” she said in May. Among the social networks used by traffickers are Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Wire and Wickr.

The DEA list is a reflection of the new times in the war on drugs. The compendium was almost always headed by bosses like Ismael the may Zambada, one of the old criminals of the Sinaloa Cartel or Rafael Caro Quintero, another of the criminals that US agents are tracking. Also Nemesio Oseguera, known as El Mencho, the leader of the bloody cartel that operates in Jalisco and responsible for much of the violence in that state and in western Mexico. These criminals have not left the list. They appear among the 600 hunting targets for law enforcement in this country. But they have been displaced by a more urgent crisis.

