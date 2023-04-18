The head of the Fencing Federation Mammadov said that the FIE is delaying the admission of Russians to tournaments

President of the Russian Fencing Federation (FFR) Ilgar Mammadov said that the International Fencing Federation (FIE) is delaying the consideration of the lists of Russian athletes for admission to international tournaments. His words lead “Match TV”.

Mammadov said that the lists of Russians were sent to the FIE, where an independent cybersecurity company began to study them. “They will look at photos of our guys, look for spies. And then they will hand over the lists to an independent lawyer who will make the final list,” the head of the federation stressed, adding that the process could be delayed.

On March 10, the FIE allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international tournaments. It was noted that the return of the teams to the starts in a neutral status will take place no earlier than mid-April 2023.

After that, a number of European countries refused to hold tournaments under the auspices of the FIE on their territory. They explained the decision by the inability to ensure the safety of the participants.