Dubai (Etihad)

The fencing board of directors headed by Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi distributed his administrative portfolios, and approved the appointment of Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi as Vice President, Saif Ahmed Al Ghafli as Head of the Executive Office, Musa Hassan Al Balushi as Secretary General, Muhammad Ghanem Al Mansouri as Financial Director, and Abdul Rahman Rashid bin Taliah Chairman of the Marketing Committee, Hamad Buamim, Board Member, Khalifa Al Zarooni, Youth Committee, Latifa Al Hosani, Women’s Committee, where positions were distributed to members according to their experiences in various fields, so that each of them would have the opportunity to support the union in the best way according to previous experiences, and to reach the desired goals, and he will The Board of Directors of the Federation until 2024.

Engineer Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Federation, thanked His Excellency Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises and Chairman of the General Sports Authority, stressing that his assignment and members of his council are a trust he cherishes and a medal on his chest and members of his council, and indicated that his council has worked Over the past years, to achieve one goal, which is to raise the flag of the UAE fluttering high in international forums.