A feminist protest in front of the Chimalhuaca Prosecutor’s Office, State of Mexico. Nayeli Cruz

I wonder how I can occupy that small space that I occupied in the March 8 march last year from this space in the newspaper. How can we make our trenches, our very diverse trenches, the streets that we will not be able to walk this time. How to make the written words heard and resonate loudly as they resonate in the streets now that we will not be able to put our bodies. I remember the strength I felt last year during the historic march that from the point of view of a drone you looked at the crowded streets, painted the green and purple of the handkerchiefs, in a …