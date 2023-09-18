Ana María Serrano Céspedes, in an image from her social networks.

An unusual text message aroused suspicions. Ana María Serrano Céspedes, an 18-year-old Mexican, wrote to her mother, Ximena Céspedes, on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 12. It was a farewell: she said that she was very alone and she no longer wanted to live like that, that she should send greetings to her father. “It wasn’t a long message, and Ana María wasn’t like that, everything was going great for her. All the teachers and classmates adored her, not only did she have her life ahead of her, but she was excited about what she was doing,” Céspedes tells EL PAÍS by phone. There was something very strange, both in the content and in the way it was written. The woman called her neighbor, who entered her family home in Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico, where she found the young woman’s body. This Sunday, the police arrested her ex-partner, also an 18-year-old teenager, identified as Alán Gil Romero. He is accused of femicide.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office’s line of investigation, Gil Romero murdered Serrano Céspedes and tried to camouflage it as a suicide. It was he who wrote to the teenager’s mother clumsily. When the family’s neighbor arrived at the house, the young man was already gone. After reviewing the crime scene, the Public Ministry agents had no doubt: they were facing a femicide. The case has had international resonance because Serranos Céspedes is the niece of the former Minister of Finance and Commerce in Colombia during the presidency of Iván Duque (2018-2022), José Manuel Restrepo.

Serrano Céspedes and Gil Romero had known each other for many years. They went together to the Alexander Von Humboldt German School in Mexico City, an exclusive center for the children of wealthy families in the capital. “Everyone who is there is because they have the means to pay for it, [la familia del presunto feminicida] “I lived in a good neighborhood next to mine,” explains Céspedes, who is a naturalized Mexican but of Colombian origin. The young woman studied there since she was a child; He entered first year of secondary school. “Every certain period they have trips and there they became friends, they were practically the best students in school, they had a lot of empathy and a lot of affinity,” says her mother.

The two young people began to go out together. They had a relationship for a year and a half. “One of those normal relationships that you would have with any teenager: we met their parents, they had traveled together, they went to eat at my in-laws’ house,” the mother continues. They broke up last June and something started to change. “[Gil Romero] He put a lot of pressure on her, it had become very intense. She sent gifts every week, begged them to return, every now and then she would stop by the house, but beyond that we didn’t see a specific sign. Last week it seems that he was heavier, he started to bother her a little, her messages were more precise,” says Céspedes.

On July 17, Serrano Céspedes had started studying Medicine at the Universidad Panamericana and was radiant. “She wanted to be a cardiologist, she told her grandfather that she was going to take care of her heart. We have the photo of the day she came in, she loved what she did, she came every day to tell us what she had learned.” The study center has regretted on social networks the murder of the young woman.

Next week, Gil Romero left Mexico to go to Europe, also to begin his university studies. “We have not had any contact with him or his parents, and at this point in life I don’t know if I want to. We have gone through all the stages: disbelief, anger, sadness… Something someone told me at the wake is: ‘You have to find the so that to such an absurd death because otherwise you are going to go crazy.’ We don’t have the information or how he died, we are blank, beyond what we know about the intensity or the harassment, we have no idea how this little boy is like this,” Céspedes laments.

Mexico and Colombia, shocked by feminicide

Serrano Céspedes’ uncle, José Manuel Restrepo, the former Colombian minister, traveled with his wife and children to Mexico to accompany the family in mourning and attend the funeral. He says that he left the country without clarity about the details of the crime. Upon arriving in Mexico City, little by little he began to get to know “the film of what this macabre and sad story is,” he explains by phone to this newspaper. This Sunday night, Restrepo and his children returned to Colombia, where they reside, “with their hearts in their hands.” “One cannot return to reality in any other way after having seen so much indignity,” he maintains.

The crime has shocked the South American country, where it has been an important topic in the media and in social discourse. Despite the “very difficult time” that his family is going through, Restrepo says that he has felt the support of his compatriots. “Colombia has behaved very well. It has shown the spirit of a country that deeply rejects femicides. “Society in general, even people who think totally different from what you think, are all united around a girl, a life, a human being.”

Now, Serrano Céspedes’ family hopes that justice will do its job. The victim’s parents are staying in a hotel, since their residence is still being investigated to gather all possible evidence. “They are not going to return our girl, but let the process be carried out, let it be carried out to the end and comply with the weight of the law. And on the other hand, being able to raise people’s awareness that it is a crime that exists anywhere and see the possibility of making public policies that help prevent it from continuing to happen in Mexico, in Colombia, or in the rest of the world.” says his mother.

Subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the key information on current events in this country