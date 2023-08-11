The images of Milagros Montserrat Meza bleeding to death in broad daylight on a street in León, Guanajuato, have become the latest macabre example of insecurity in Mexico. The 40-year-old woman was on her way to work on Thursday. At 6:30 in the morning, a subject stabs her several times without explanation. As she screams, he runs off. When the paramedic team arrives half an hour later, Milagros was already dead. The Secretary of Security of León and the governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue, have asked the population for citizen collaboration to find the attacker. They have also ruled out that the motive for the crime was robbery, since it was a “direct attack”.

The brutal attack on Milagros has shocked the country, which records 10 murders of women every day. The attack is recorded by security cameras on Lago de Zumpango street and the images show how a man, dressed in a fluorescent yellow shirt and jean pants, is following Milagros. At one point he submits her and you can hear how she asks him: “What do I give you? I have nothing, I swear I have nothing, I swear!” Despite the plea, the assailant stabbed the woman five times, in her torso. After he runs away, Milagros tries to walk while he hugs his wounds. In the recording, screams of pain are heard.

The León Security Secretariat has indicated, on its Twitter account, that “it is ruled out that the fact is derived from a patrimonial crime, since it was a direct attack, due to apparent personal quarrels.” In addition, the public agency has written: “We are all outraged. There are no words that define the feeling. The search does not stop and will continue until he is captured. If you know where it is or have data that makes us stop it faster, it’s time to talk.” The Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office is also collaborating in the search for the attacker, who has been identified as Miguel ‘N’, and whose home has already been searched.

More than 24 hours have passed since the murder of Milagros and the whereabouts of the subject have not yet been found, who some local media have pointed out as the victim’s ex-partner. The governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue, has asked the Prosecutor’s Office to arrest the person responsible and for the citizens to provide information on his location: ”The cowardly attack where Milagros lost her life in the city of León will not go unpunished. My solidarity and support for his family ”.

The case has reached the controversial president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who has established an emergency regime in the country, with the aim of controlling violence, in which human rights and the justice system itself are violated daily. Bukele has written about the murder of Milagros: “But the ‘human rights’ NGOs won’t say anything, they don’t care about the death of honest people. They would only come to the defense of the murderer if the State does his job and gets him off the streets. There they will go out to ask for good treatment and “reinsertion” for that disgusting rat.”

Asked about this in his morning conference, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has indicated that he does not want to “argue” with Bukele since they are “different realities and also different conceptions”: “I think that the causes must be addressed, not it is only about applying coercive measures, lasting peace is achieved with justice and that is what we are putting into practice”. So far in 2023, more than 15,000 murders have been registered in Mexico, compared to 32,000 last year, according to government figures.

