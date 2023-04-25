The young woman of Mexican origin Bionce Amaya Cortez, in an image from her social networks. RR SS

She had been missing for several days when her body was found. The last night she was seen alive she had gone to dinner and a movie with her friends. She sent a message to her mother at dawn. She answered, but she no longer had an answer. On April 14, the authorities found her body at a ranch in General Bravo, in Nuevo León. Forensics later confirmed that the remains belonged to Bionce Amaya Cortez, a 20-year-old girl of Mexican origin but resident in Texas and mother of a four-month-old newborn, according to local press. Her femicide was one more in a State that has been suffering for a long time from a serious crisis of murders and disappearances of women, symbolized by the mediatic case of Debanhi Escobar, one year of which last week was completed.

Last Friday the police arrested Martín N., the first suspect to fall for the femicide of Cortez, who allegedly has a criminal record, according to Infobae. A control judge sent him to preventive detention this Sunday. In the photograph released by the Prosecutor’s Office, as if the alleged criminal were a hunting trophy, he is displayed in front of the logo of the Public Ministry and the State Investigation Agency, guarded by two agents. He is wearing a white sports shirt and black shorts. Hands cuffed behind his back. The authorities have assured that they are looking for three other men, close to the victim, although they believe that they have fled from the State.

It’s not entirely clear what happened on Cortez’s last night alive. The autopsy performed on the corpse revealed that the cause of death was a deep contusion to the skull, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. The Public Ministry has defended that the woman suffered injuries during a traffic accident and her body was abandoned at the ranch where she was later found. Other unconfirmed versions maintain that her friends left her on a road because the young woman was going to meet other people.

His remains were transferred to the Texas town of Mission, where he had resided for years. The case is being investigated as a femicide. “The Prosecutor’s Office ordered the start of the investigation under the feminicide protocol to find out if she had been the victim of acts committed with intent, by action or even what we call punishable omission, which is a hypothesis that is being investigated, and what was publicly disclosed ”, he pointed out in an interview with Millennium Deputy Prosecutor Luis Enrique Orozco.

Cortez traveled from Mission to Nuevo León, where he came from, along with a group of five friends, according to efe, to spend the Easter holidays and visit their relatives. When he disappeared, his relatives began to mobilize and demand that the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office search for Cortez. The young woman’s mother tried to inquire through the friends she was traveling with, but the accounts contradicted each other. “Each of the people who went with her have different stories, one says that she has not returned from Montemorelos, others say that she asked to be dropped off on a street,” her mother explained to the news agency.

In China, the same municipality where Cortez disappeared, on February 25 the trail of three women, also Mexican and resident in Texas, Marina Pérez Ríos, Maritza Trinida Pérez Ríos and Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, was lost, who were allegedly going to sell clothes at a flea market They have not yet been located and there is no information on their whereabouts. In Mexico, at least 111,953 people have disappeared since 1964, according to official data. Only in 2023, 30,968 were murdered in the country, where less than 1% of crimes are solved, according to an analysis by the civil organization Impunidad Cero. Between 10 and 11 women are victims of femicide in the country.

