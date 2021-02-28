The reader’s letter

I think of Úrsula (18), I think of mine a few years ago. Death is something permanent, of constant silence; death by femicide it is silence that weighs and hurts, which is outrageous, generates impotence and rejection. Úrsula is no longer going to think about what she wants to study, she is no longer going to tell her mother “good morning”, she is no longer going to decide what to do on the weekend with her friends. It is gone! He can no longer decide to be brave. You can no longer go to report. You can no longer ask for more help.

Think about the facts, as well as the the repression in the protests demanding justice, freezes the blood. The Police is the one who should be fulfilling its role as an institution, but it turns out to be the one who attacks today. It does not defend. How much contradiction and laziness! I wonder, who are the political authorities today who give orders? Who is responsible?

There is a debt with respect to the Police that we deserve to pay off, of the bond that they have with the citizens. Institutional, gestural and verbal violence is often present with a certain hint of pride and arrogance. And it also acts as a corporation that protects itself and covers itself on many occasions from mistakes. Is it a minor psychiatric issue to be an officer? Is a complaint insufficient evidence to evaluate your moral authority and aptitude as a member of a body that is supposed to have the safety of citizens as an end, if at the same time and voluntarily you risk your own? And in this particular case, attentive with all its aberrant institutional and power violence, such as gender violence against an 18-year-old girl.

How many cases have we already heard? How many cases are needed? Today, with the current Government we have a Ministry of Security, one of Justice and one of Women, Gender and National Diversity, as well as a Ministry of Security, one of Justice and Human Rights, one of Women, Gender Policy and Provincial Diversity.

Úrsula saw herself dieIt could have been me or any of the Argentine women. During the administration of former President Macri, the Micaela Law was sanctioned and it was a public policy implemented by the National Institute of Women and applied in the three Government Powers in training on gender. During the administration of President Alberto Fernández, 78 authorities from the Ministry of Justice, 79 authorities from the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity, and only 30 from the Ministry of Security received training. who must take care of us.

The Government and the Justice, and not the militancy in the Justice, are the ones who must face gender violence “. .

Continuing with the ranking of large trainings, in the Argentine Federal Police only 7 hierarchical authorities carried out the training and without informing in turn whether the Executive Power carried out its function of training the Judicial Power by the same law, being the Justice who later rules on cases of gender violence and femicides. Is it a priority in the management of this national government? Do they carry out an efficient application of public policies or is it just a discursive and militant banner?

Meanwhile, the different institutions of the public and police administration continue to leave, through negligence or omission, that more lives are left to chance. Make it a multisectoral agenda for women, of all ideologies, localities, neighborhoods, socioeconomic or generational levels. But also of men. That there are no differences to establish the limits of what it is not appropriate for anyone else to suffer, and that the distance of the State to what can happen in a complaint, is reason enough for the paralysis of the state to continue to fail.

Today her name was Ursula and her name was Ivana Modica. Tomorrow it can be any of us. Without tools, without concrete answers and clear and coordinated public policies, the results may remain the same, because time does not stop and does not turn back.

The Government and the Justice, and not the militancy in the JusticeThey are the ones who must, in such situations, act. Where no public, police or any other institution has excessive powers regarding who manages, decides and “protects” rights. And that they remember that they must also render accounts and comply with obligations, which I refer to the facts, shame and indignation.

Caught under the yoke of the violent

Last Sunday, the letter “Ivana was my partner and it hurts not to have her among us”, by Carolina R. Igarzabal motivated today’s reader. Let’s do a review.

Ivana Modica was killed by her partner, an Air Force military. Úrsula Bahillo was killed by her ex-boyfriend, a noncommissioned officer, and no one from the Police or Justice did anything despite 18 complaints. Florencia Figueroa appeared with her throat cut and tried to ask for help at the Women’s Police Station, the accused is her brother, a former Buenos Aires police. Jésica Benítez was a victim of gender violence for 20 years, and the prosecution asked to investigate to the policemen who never warned the Justice.

Beyond the condemnations that already weigh on these members of the security forces, something falters at the front of those ranks. It seems that in his attempt to fertilize the image, further deepen social stigma that balances on those institutions. And it is powerfully striking that the murders continue to take place right under the nose of the State.

According to the “Adriana Zambrano” observatory of the Casa del Encuentro Civil Association, 12% of the femicides that were committed this year are by soldiers, and between 2018 and 2019 there were 187 deaths of women and trans by these agents. Statistics are floating because there is a lack of public records that analyze “The phenomenon”. So, they must rule special policies on the structural problems faced by these forces.

Meanwhile, it is not known when or how the Government will act to free women who, trapped under the yoke of the violent, they urge a response to so much dejection. Do not give up in the face of this call, is the key.

