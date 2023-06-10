Today the video game market is already a little more diverse, since it is no longer a business exclusively aimed at men, and now the female sex has positioned itself as one that is on the rise without any return. And now, this is demonstrated by people who own a device. nintendoswitch.

According to what has been provided by circana, he 52% of users who own a hybrid console in all its models are female, surpassing the opposite by 2%, which is almost on par. It should be said that circana was very close to NPD Groupa company dedicated to distributing hardware and software sales information today.

This is because Nintendo It has a more equitable approach today with all people, launching games in which they speak to both types of users who want to be encouraged to buy the device. This can also be seen in recent commercials, even in which a young audience made up of both sexes can be seen.

sales of switches have had a huge impact since it launched almost seven years ago, so expect it to have the momentum it needs to outsell and win over Nintendo DS, the best-selling console in the company’s history.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: Many people are adding more to this market as the years go by, so it would not be surprising if the numbers continue to rise and we see 60% of the female audience with their Switch console.