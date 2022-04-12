After two draws, against Argentina (0-0) and Venezuela (1-1), The Colombian U-20 women’s team has no choice: they must beat Peru if they want to keep their chances of reaching the final home run of the tournament. The game, which will be played this Tuesday at the Nicolás Chathuan stadium in La Calera (Chile), will be seen by Señal Colombia and Directv Sports, starting at 3 in the afternoon.

It should be remembered that the first two of each group qualify for the final phase of the contest, which gives two boxes for the World Cup of the category, which will be played in Costa Rica.

In the female U-20 they do not lose optimism

“We are focused on getting to the next round. There are important games left, very close dates remain, nothing is decisive yet. We know what we are capable of.” said the captain of the National Team, María Camila Reyes, at a press conference.

Peru, already eliminated from the competition, plays its last game of the group stage, after losing 2-0 against Venezuela and 3-0 against Argentina and Chile. Colombia rested on the first day of the South American.

“It is a rival that has not been able to add, but on the field there will always be eleven against eleven and that is where we want to get our hierarchy to take the three points. Internally the group is perfect”, assured the captain.

The National Team has suffered due to a lack of goals

The team led by Carlos Paniagua, unlike what the Under-17 team had shown with the same coach, has sinned due to a lack of goals and that is why it complicated its options.

“We have lacked that ‘centavito pal’ peso’ to play the games. Simply, on occasions like it happens in football, the goal is closed, we have not been able to open it, but we are working to make that happen in the next game, which for us is a final”, Reyes said.

In the second hour (5:30 in the afternoon in Colombia) Venezuela and Chile will face each other. Argentina has a rest day.

The first phase of the South American, in Group B, will close on Thursday, with the matches Venezuela vs. Argentina (3 pm) and Chile vs. Colombia (5:30 p.m.).

