Seville will replace Bilbao as the venue for the European Championship (from June 11 to July 11) and the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) and the Junta de Andalucía want the friendly Spain-Portugal to be played in La Cartuja on June 4 It is already celebrated with the presence of fans, with 25% of the capacity, in the stands of the Seville stadium. If the health authorities granted permission for the public to enter La Cartuja, it would be the first professional football match with spectators in the stands since the pandemic broke out, as a test for the Eurocup, a competition in which UEFA has demanded the presence of fans, so on Monday it will withdraw the Bilbao venue and grant it to Seville, which guarantees that there will be spectators at the continental championship.

“Hopefully in Spain-Portugal (in preparation for the Eurocup) we will open the option of having an audience in La Cartuja”, wished this Friday the Minister of Education and Sports of the Junta de Andalucía, Javier Imbroda, while the president of the FEF, Luis Rubiales, demanded that the health authorities take into account Spanish football and, specifically, the FEF, to authorize the public in La Cartuja within less than two months. «We are working in Andalusia on events where there is an audience, and if we have done so it has been thanks to regardless of who governs, as a demonstration of how you can work together to make things happen. Let’s hope that the health authorities consult us, because we know something “, proclaimed Rubiales, who insisted that he is” doing what is humanly possible so that the Eurocup stays in Spain and in La Cartuja, with all that it implies, apart from economically, affectively , play with our audience ».

“We would have opened La Cartuja in the Cup final (between Real Sociedad and Athletic), but there was no option, and I trust that soon, when the state of alarm ends (on May 9), we can host a certain capacity” , said the former basketball coach. Imbroda gave the example of success in schools in the Community of Andalusia to request that the public also be allowed in the La Cartuja stadium that, after Spain-Portugal, would host the matches of Spain against Sweden with fans (on June 14) , Poland (day 19) and Slovakia (23). “La Cartuja is a magnificent place and has everything to host the Eurocup,” said Rubiales, also a UEFA vice president.

The example of schools



With ten of the 12 venues already confirmed, waiting for UEFA to officially choose Seville as an alternative to Bilbao and the resolution on Munich, which could be replaced by Moscow or Gdansk (Poland), it is already certain that the Eurocup It will be held in Rome, London, Baku, Warsaw, Budapest, Copenhagen, Bucharest, Saint Petersburg, Amsterdam and Manchester, which has occupied Dublin Square. Seville would host, in addition to the three matches of the selection in the group stage, a round of 16 duel on June 27.

Imbroda gave the example of the schools in the Community of Andalusia to request that the public also be allowed in La Cartuja. “The whole issue of capacity depends on the health authorities and we try to explain it, just as it has happened with schools. With 7,099 educational centers in our community, respecting a series of security measures, we have always been over 90% of the classrooms. We can get readings from this. If there are security measures, responsibility and we all collaborate, it can be achieved, although zero risk does not exist. The fear of the health authorities is the crowds at the entrance and exit and we will try to make staggered arrivals and departures. The health authorities are the ones who have to give permission and we are going to go hand in hand, but the schools have worked, ”Imbroda defended at the Europa Press Andalucía Breakfasts.

With no possibility of going back in the case of Bilbao and with Seville as a substitute for the capital of Biscay, Rubiales recognizes that for Spain, “as a national team, keeping the headquarters is essential.” “There are many and serious difficulties in Bilbao, and with all caution and respect, in the event that UEFA withdraws the headquarters to Bilbao for us, it would be fatal for us to go to another country,” he acknowledged. “I am doing everything in my power so that Spain does not lose the three matches (of the first phase of the Eurocup) and a round of 16. There is a negative side, which saddens us, but the situation at the Bilbao headquarters is what it is and if UEFA determines that it does not continue, we will do whatever it takes to keep it in Spain, ”reiterated the top federation leader.