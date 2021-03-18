There will definitely be no public at the La Cartuja stadium in the 2020 Cup final between Athletic and Real Sociedad that will be played on April 3. Of course, neither in 2021 that the Bilbao team and Barça will play on the same stage on the 17th. The Spanish Football Federation (FEF), in agreement with the Junta de Andalucía, wanted the Basque derby to be played now. with fans in the stands, but after the public disavowal of the central government, through the Ministry of Health, he reversed this Thursday and announced that the final between Athletic and Real will be played behind closed doors. The FEF, however, insisted that, according to current data in Seville provided by the Ministry of Health of the Junta de Andalucía, “the holding of said meeting with an influx of public would imply the classification of moderate epidemic risk by covid-19, which that allowed the attendance of a limited capacity ».

After filtering the previous day the body chaired by Luis Rubiales his intention that the Athletic-Real final be played before 12,000 or 15,000 fans -from the province of Seville-, that is, between 20 and 25% of the capacity of La Cartuja (60,000), the FEF and the Junta de Andalucía had no choice but to discard their plan. After the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, forcefully proclaimed on Wednesday afternoon that “the presence of spectators in professional football is not adequate, opportune or convenient”, the FEF and the Junta de Andalucía assured this Thursday that “it is has especially valued the fact that the fans cannot move and go to the La Cartuja stadium ».

Before the Minister of Health vetoed Rubiales’ proposal, although the competition was held by the Junta de Andalucía, the Basque Government also rejected the attendance of fans in La Cartuja, and the Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu acknowledged this Thursday that “the Basque fans he has to play a more important game than the final of the Copa del Rey, the game against the virus. Both Athletic and Real Sociedad have already communicated “that they would abide by any decision of the FEF” on the presence or not of the public.

“The Spanish Football Federation has always worked within the strictest framework of compliance with the decisions of the health authorities, always being sensitive to their recommendations,” said the FEF on Thursday. He also recalled, as he already knew a lot before launching his failed proposal, that “the current epidemic situation and the established measures that entail the perimeter closure of mobility, both for the autonomous community of Andalusia, and for the province of Seville, make it unfeasible that non-resident fans in the province can attend this meeting ».

According to the frustrated intention of Rubiales and the Junta de Andalucía, only those who live in the province of Seville would have had permission to go to La Cartuja. Apart from the fact that the followers of Bilbao and San Sebastián would not have been able to attend in any case, when both clubs have always defended that they are due to their hobbies and precisely for this reason the final of last year was postponed to 2021, the Real would have been clearly harmed , since it only has three clubs in Andalusia, compared to 35 in Athletic.