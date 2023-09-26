The Frenchman will start against Cagliari in place of Krunic. The great chance he had been waiting for for a long time. Last year he only played 6 races, one from the start

Yacine Adli returns to see the stars again almost a year later. He, the Godot of Milan, always waiting to find that space that has never been granted to him in the last 300-odd days. This time he does: the Frenchman will start against Cagliari in place of Krunic. The chance of a lifetime. The last time he played from the 1st minute he went out after an hour and then he almost didn’t play anymore. It was October 16, 2022, Milan won 2-1 in Verona. Then 7 minutes in Florence and 19 in La Spezia in seven months. Tomorrow he will be in charge, the boy with a passion for piano who has fallen in love with Milan since day one, even without playing. See also F1 | Austria simulation: low stress, high speed

history — Adli’s story is one of the most curious of recent years. He has six appearances for the Rossoneri, but the fans love him and he has become “one of them”. He is one of the very few to always stop when leaving Milanello, surrounded by children looking for autographs and selfies. Every now and then someone whispered to him to stay, he smiled and continued to sign the ball. Last year, after a season spent miles away from the spotlight, he organized a dinner at his house with the whole team, also inviting Pioli. The manifesto of how Adli, 23 years old, is so tied to the Milan world that he doesn’t want to break away even if he doesn’t play. The coach kept him on board as deputy Krunic, a role not his. Yacine was born as a playmaker with the license to invent, occasionally in Bordeaux he also played as a winger, but in order to stay at the Rossoneri he chose to learn directing. With the Bosnian out due to injury, it will be his turn against Cagliari: 346 days after his last match as a starter. See also Kun Agüero found out about the death of Andrés Balanta live: this is how he reacted

ransom — Adli has a great chance. Him finally demonstrating that he can be part of this group with his head held high. They have always criticized his lack of rhythm, a different pace compared to that of the starters, a different speed. Now he has the opportunity he’s been waiting for almost a year. In the summer there was talk of a loan, but in the end he stayed where he is. All after 140 minutes in 6 games and exclusion from the Champions League list. This time he’s there, but up until now he had only collected benches. In recent months we have seen him hug his teammates and receive applause. On July 11, the day the retreat began, Leao immediately encouraged him: “Show who you are.” Here is the opportunity he was waiting for.