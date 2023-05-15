The takeover of the Pemex plants in the north and center of the entity has kept the sectors in the midst of the tension. The biggest fear is that the conflict over the uncertainty of prices for grain production will continue and affect the fuel supply.

until the weekend there was calm in the entity, without panic buyingbecause most of the supply centers reported having enough product available.

Today the attention of public opinion will be focused on the CDMX, where from it is expected that a solution to the conflict of the corn and wheat producers will emerge. The demand on the part of farmers, not only from Sinaloa but from Sonora and Baja California, is the profitable price for production: 7,000 pesos for a ton of white corn and 8,000 pesos for a ton of wheat. The warning is also made: if a satisfactory answer is not given, the farmers would take over the entity’s airports today. At least in the capital of Sinaloa there is a tense calm. There is confidence that the state and federal governments will be able to resolve the conflict without the crisis escalating.

At least The state government headed by Rubén Rocha Moya will begin today to comply with the commitments that correspond to the solution of the problem. The process for the purchase of 500 thousand tons of white corn agreed with the farmers.

Today the decree will be published authorizing the Ministry of Administration and Finance, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, to buy the 500,000 tons from producers who sow from 11 to 50 hectares, with a production of up to 600 tons. During the weekend there was an urgency among the small producers to be able to enter the list of beneficiaries.

Six years have passed since the murder of journalist Javier Valdez Cárdenas and there is no one to erase the feeling of vulnerability and impunity in the face of such an act. The Sinaloan justice apparatus has taken a long time to seek true justice and to provide better guarantees for freedom of expression and the right to information in the entity. Today the journalistic and cultural sectors will hold a memorial for the death anniversary of Javier Valdez, a communication professional who left a mark on the literary journalistic profession, as a chronicler of the Sinaloan capital.

And where is Jaime Montes Salas? That is the question that many agricultural producers in Sinaloa ask themselves, since the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock has felt absent during the conflict that keeps three Pemex plants in Sinaloa taken over. Already directly, a group of dissatisfied peasants had asked the governor to dismiss the official, considering that he does not represent them. Will he be able to survive this difficult chapter too?

We recommend you read: