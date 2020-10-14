Varun Kumar, the drag flicker of the Indian hockey team, said that the feeling of being infected with the deadly Kovid-19 virus was different from other challenges in his career and he was glad that he was able to get out of it.Varun was among the six players of the national hockey team who were found positive for the corona virus at the Sports Authority of India (Cy) campus in Bengaluru in August. All these players were successful in recovering from this disease.

This young player said, ‘As a player you have to face many challenges in your career. There are ups and downs, frustration when you can’t score goals, disappointment at defeat and happiness at victory but the feeling of being positive for Kovid-19 was different from any other. ‘

The Punjab defender said, “I realized that I have a moral responsibility towards those around me so that this disease does not reach anyone else.” I am happy that all of us were able to overcome this disease. ‘

Varun Kumar was part of the Indian team that won the FIH Junior World Cup in 2016. He said that SAI and Hockey India ensured that players follow the guidelines related to Kovid-19 well.

He said, ‘Hockey India and Sai provided us the best facilities to deal with this challenge. It was through their efforts that we were able to get out of this storm.