The popular Instagram service suffered another large-scale failure. Users in Ukraine, Russia, USA, Peru, Italy and other countries reported problems with the service.

By data Downdetector, the main problems are related to the login to the social network, the loading of the feed and the operation of the website. For some users, stories of people do not appear, stories are not loaded, for others comments are copied.

Recall that the social network Instagram in early August announced the launch of a new service for creating and sharing videos – Instagram Reels, which is intended to replace the Chinese Internet resource TikTok, which fell under US sanctions. But this service does not work in Ukraine.

