The Fedyan Roma banner reappears in the Red Star curve in Belgrade | VIDEO

A historic banner, burned in the stands of an enemy supporter. Thus ends the case that had kept the European ultras worlddisplaced by the theft of the banner of a historical group of the Romanist Curva Sud, the Fedayn.

An unexpected action, which had been carried out by the ultras of the Red Star of Belgrade and, according to several observers, could mark a qualitative leap in football rivalries, also given the twinning between the Serbian fans and part of the Napoli curve. In recent weeks, tensions between the Neapolitan and Romanist ultras had flared up again with clashes on the A1 motorway. After the theft of the banner, fears of an “escalation” had been fueled by the teasing of Neapolitan fans, who displayed a Serbian flag in Maradona’s Curva B.

Yesterday during the Red Star-Cucaricki match, the Fedayn banner reappeared, upside down, in the sector occupied by the ultras Delije, who then set it on fire. Next to it, the inscription: “You have chosen the wrong company”. A message referring to Fedayn’s twinning with Dinamo Zagreb’s Bad Blue Boys.