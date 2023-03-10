FedEx Express, the world’s largest express transport company, will expand its fleet of electric vehicles in Brazil.

In 2023, electric vans will start circulating in Salvador and Recife to serve customers in the Northeast of the country. The new vehicles are from the Peugeot brand, E-expert model, recently launched by the automaker.

FedEx plans to continue expanding the number of zero-emission vehicles in its Brazilian fleet. “The global goal is to have carbon neutral operations by 2040”, says William Gattivice president of FedEx in the country.

The plan is for, by 2025, 50% of FedEx pickup and delivery vehicle purchases to be zero-emission models, increasing to 100% of all pickup and delivery purchases by 2030.

(Note published in the 1315 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)