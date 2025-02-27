The First and Second Division discipline Committee has decided to open disciplinary file to Real Madrid after receiving LaLiga complaint for the complaint letter about the arbitration system that sent the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) with a copy to the Superior Sports Council (CSD) after the match against Espanyol.

According to sources from the RFEF, an investigating judge has been appointed who will be in charge of ordering the practice of the proceedings to determine and verify the facts, and this will in turn will make the corresponding proposal for sanction to the Discipline Committee, which will be responsible for issuing the resolution to end the disciplinary file.

What happened in RCDE Stadium represents the culmination of a completely discredited arbitration system "

Letter phrase sent by Real Madrid





Real Madrid transferred to the president of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, and CSD a formal claim, through a letter signed by the secretary of the Board of Directors, José Luis del Valle, a formal claim for which he considers “scandalous action of arbitration and VAR” in the LaLiga party against Espanyol.

“The events that occurred in this meeting have exceeded any margin of human error or arbitration interpretation,” denounces Real Madrid in his brief, in which he complains about the goal annulled to Vinícius and by the entrance of the Espanyol player Carlos Romero to Mbappé who was not punished with a red card.





“What happened in RCDE Stadium represents the culmination of a completely discredited arbitration system, in which decisions against Real Madrid have reached a level of manipulation and adulteration of the competition that can no longer be ignored,” added the note.

He also pointed out that what happened at the Espanyolista stadium “is not an isolated episode or a mere arbitration error. It is the most recent and rude manifestation of an arbitral system whose credibility is completely eroded, not only because of the accumulation of decisions that have put it under suspicion, but by its own structure, designed to operate without effective control and outside any requirement of impartiality “, so it considered that“ the arbitration system must be renewed in its entirety, from its structure to those who integrate it, establishing effective control mechanisms that preve that the scenario that has led to Spanish football to this situation of absolute discredit is reproduced. ”