Saturday, August 26, 2023, 09:18



Given the writings published this Friday afternoon, the Federation tried to come out late in the day with a statement in which it defends Rubiales’ actions during the celebration and announces that it will take legal action to defend Rubiales’ “honorability” . According to the hard statement against the union’s letter, the explanations given by Rubiales “are absolutely true and that he does not lie.”

To justify the action and contradict the explanations given by Jenni Hermoso, the Federation relies on the analysis of four photographs – evidence, in its opinion, “conclusive” – ​​during the celebration and criticizes that the player has not responded to calls from the bodies of the federation that are processing the complaints. They assure from the agency that attempts to contact her have been “unsuccessful at all times.”

In the opinion of the Federation, Rubiales has exposed “in a clear and simple way how the events that are the cause of conflict and ridicule on the part of broad sectors of society occurred.” For this reason, they warn that they will demonstrate “each of the lies that are spread” either by representatives or by the player herself.