The Federation of Municipalities of the Region of Murcia (FMRM) asked the national and regional administrations «coordinate Next Generation projects with participating municipalities in the Region». The FMRM held its Commission for Europe and External Relations this Friday, of which the mayor of Mula, Juan Jesús Moreno, and the vice-president and mayor of Albudeite, José Luis Casales, and most of its members, councilors of city councils of the Region.

The Secretary General of the Federation, Manuel Pato, introduced the main topic on the agenda, which was inform about the European Funds for the implementation of Next Generation projectsThe investment destined to Spain being 140,000 million euros, of which for this year, it is estimated that the autonomous communities and local administrations correspond to 10,793 and 1,483 million euros respectively. Pato said that “we must move towards a new paradigm for the use of European funds, modifying the working formula with these funds, so that the administrations must change the concept and the way of working to achieve the objectives set by Europe.”

The Government of Spain will maintain a direct relationship with municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants in the distribution of funds, according to sources from the FMRM in a statement. The delivery of funds to municipalities with less than 50,000 inhabitants will be managed by the provincial councilsFor this reason, the Federation of Municipalities of the Region of Murcia believes that it is essential that this entity, which is the one that brings together all municipalities and has real knowledge of their needs, becomes one of the main actors of a coordinating body for the management of these funds and to help the municipalities to manage and implement the projects.

For his part, the president of the commission Juan Jesús Moreno explained that “the Region of Murcia is uniprovincial and as it does not have a Provincial Council, the Federation of Municipalities, as the entity that defends and brings together the 45 municipalities, must lead a joint body together with the Carm so that municipalities with less than 50,000 inhabitants can qualify for funds to carry out Next Generation projects.

Proposal approved unanimously



For this reason, the Commission approved a proposal to urge the Government of Spain and the Autonomous Community to create a body for decision-making, coordination, assessment and evaluation of everything concerning municipal initiative projects that can be financed with said European Funds, of which the FMRM is a part.

Joaquín Hernández, mayor of Lorquí and member of the Governing Board of the FEMP, participated in this meeting, and expressed the importance of “vindicating the role of small and medium-sized municipalities, and for this the FMRM is an instrument that helps to be under equal conditions to obtain these funds.

Projects eligible for funding



There are many lines of aid that the central government ministries have on the table, but the vast majority are focused on financing projects that help to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, Urban Agenda, or adaptation against Climate Change.

The European Commission requires that 37% of the funds must be aligned with projects that seek to become a climate-neutral continent by 2050. The initiatives arising from Next Generation aim to become a reality in the medium term, so they will be rapid implementation, as 100% of funds are expected to be committed in 2023, and executed by the end of 2026