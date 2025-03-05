The president of the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces of Castilla-La Mancha and mayor of Talavera de la Reina, José Julián Gregorio, has been willing to promote the presentation of initiatives in Castilian-Chanchego municipalities for Defend the continuity of the Extremadura nuclear power plant.

This has been transferred during a meeting held on Tuesday, March 4, to the president and spokesman of the ‘Yes to Almaraz platform, yes to the future’, Fernando Sánchez, who stressed that the incidence of this installation is “Especially significant” in Castilla-La Manchadue to its proximity to the province of Toledo, and the consequent “impact” in terms of employment and economic in municipalities such as Talavera the Queen.

In addition, Castilla-La Mancha It has its own nuclear power plant, Trillo (Guadalajara)which also has a closing date set by government decision, in 2035.

Subsequently, the president of the platform has met with the president of the Federation of Entrepreneurs of the Province of Toledo (Fedeto), Javier de Antonio.

Accompanied by the secretary general of the organization, Manuel Madruga, and the delegate of the Business Organization in Talavera de la Reina, Óscar Hidalgo, of Antonio has shown “a clear support” to the platform, emphasizing the need to combine the “strength” in the generation of renewable energy with the maintenance of nuclear “to increase our competitiveness”, they indicate from the platform in a press release.

At the same time, ‘Yes to Almaraz, yes to the future’ he is working on his next trip to Brussels planned for March 17 and 18, when a delegation of representatives of the platform will travel to the community capital for defend the continuity of the central Before responsible for the European Commission and Eurodiputados, with special incidence in the Energy Commissions (ITRE) and Environment (ENVI) of the European Parliament.

To finance the trip and all the associated costs, yes to Almaraz, yes to the future has opened a campaign of Crowdfundingopen to all and with full transparency, through the Gofundme platform. More than 1,500 euros have already been raised.