Dubai (Union)

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Public Authority for Sport, Secretary General of the Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions, launched work in training centers for eight sports, namely bow and arrow, swimming, badminton, athletics, judo, shooting, and taekwondo. And fencing, which was carefully chosen in line with the government’s visions and directions and the Federation’s strategy aimed at forming a new generation that aspires to take the lead and climb the global podiums.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum said: “The launch of the centers and the electronic platform comes as part of the union’s endeavor to keep pace with the government’s visions and directions aimed at achieving global leadership, and for the UAE to continue to consolidate its position as a global center for leadership and excellence.”

He continued, “We appreciate the efforts of the work team, which played a major role in ensuring that the project meets the highest quality standards in the services that will be provided to our students, with the aim of adhering to government projects aimed at providing the best services to all residents of the UAE in all fields.”

These centers will start working as of next Wednesday with three sports, which are athletics, badminton and swimming under the supervision of a group of qualified trainers, in cooperation between the various sports federations and the Emirates Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions and the Emirates Foundation for School Education, provided that the centers for the rest of the games will be launched successively. during the coming period.

School games include two types of programmes, a competitive program and a training programme. The competitive program is divided into 3 levels for age groups ranging from 15 to 17 years. The first level competitions will start in the coming weeks through competitions that will be held within each school, so that the best of them qualify for the second level, which includes competing schools in each region (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Northern Emirates) at the beginning of next May. The competition then reaches the third level, known as the Nation Finals, in which all national champions will be crowned, in mid-May.

As for the training program, it targets the age groups from 9 to 14 years old, through the opening of training centers across the Emirates covering all eight sports. The centers will provide students with the opportunity to train and practice any of the eight sports. The training centers will gradually open their doors, starting from the 15th of February, provided that students are registered through an electronic registration platform.

The school games will have a significant impact on promoting the practice of sports among students, as well as developing the next generation of elite athletes to participate in international competitions, promoting health and well-being, and identifying talents to build on the next generation of elite athletes.