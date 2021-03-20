The Costa Rican Football Federation (Fedef Fútbol) announced this Friday that it will raise a protest to FIFA for you to investigate and sanction Levante for not giving in to the defender Oscar Duarte for the friendly matches of Costa Rica from March 27th and 30th.

The selector Ronald González said on Thursday that he did not call up Duarte because Levante reported that he was injured., but this Friday the footballer was in the call of his club and played a few minutes against Betis.

“The Costa Rican Football Federation will send a protest letter to FIFA to denounce the performance of the Levante UD team, which presented a medical opinion on the player Óscar Duarte so that it is not on the FIFA date of March, but used it this Friday in a match for the Spanish league, “says a statement.

The entity assured that “this inconsistency is unacceptable” and that therefore “it will raise the case before FIFA by means of an official protest, requesting that the evident contradiction in the actions of Levante be investigated and that the sanctions provided for teams that put obstacles in the way of yielding to their players in the commitments of national teams within dates already established in the international calendar be applied. “

The Federation explained that it sent the call for the defender to Levante, but that at the beginning of this week the team sent medical studies that showed injuries of the footballer in the heels and back, before which finally the coach did not include him in the definitive list.

The medical opinion sent by Levante recommends that the footballer not travel or play, according to Fedef Fútbol.

Selection of Costa Rica will visit its counterpart from Bosnia on March 27 and three days later he will face Mexico, in Austria.