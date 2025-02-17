02/17/2025



Updated at 4:38 p.m.





It is impossible to know if Jenni Hermoso (34 years old) will be on the list of soccer players convened with the Spanish team to play the women’s Eurocup that Switzerland will organize next July, but at the moment her face does not appear in the presentation of the new second shirt that the national team will look at this football event.

To be precise, beautiful does appear in the Official campaign revealed this Monday by AdidasIn fact it is the main brand image that you saw Spain and sponsors the Madrid footballer herself. However, it does not appear in the publications made by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in its official channels.

In the photos of the RFEF they are Athenea del Castillo, Aitana Bonmatí, Olga Carmona, Teresa Abelleira and Vicky López, who pose together in several of them. An individual image of Salama Parallolo is also published. They do not wear this second shirt – nor in the announcement of Adidas or in the federative communiqués – Alexia Putellas, Mapi León, Mass Rodríguez …

Jenni Hermoso, player of the Mexican Tigers, has not been called by the coach, Montse Tomé, in the last two calls.









To present this new world champion shirt, the German brand has had Clara Kong Vila, known as @clakovi, one of the most outstanding fashion influencers in Spain. And the popular Spanish singer Aitana, recently signed by the three band company, also wore the equipment on their social networks.

The sports firm also indicated that for this Eurocup it has chosen to inspire themselves in “the most representative artistic styles of each nation to capture its unique cultural identity”, highlighting that “each design fuse history and modernity to create a contemporary and avant -garde aesthetic.”

«A shirt is much more than a garment; It is a symbol of hope, passion and unity that unites an entire country before a great tournament. For the Eurocup of 2025 we have designed equipment that prioritize performance, with modern aesthetics that reflect the visual identity of each nation and strengthen the link between players and fans. We are impatient to see these designs shine in the field and in the stands this summer in Switzerland, ”says Sam Handy, general director of Football in Adidas.