Jorge Vilda is already history in the Spanish women’s team. The Spanish Football Federation (FEF), now chaired on an interim basis by Pedro Rocha, has finally chosen to put an end to the stage of the Madrid coach in order to try to unblock an untenable situation. He is replaced in office by his former assistant Montse Tomé, who will be the first woman in history to lead an absolute national team.

The Asturian coach, former player of Oviedo Moderno, Levante and Barça in the highest category, was part of the coaching staff of the Madrid coach until his resignation after the controversial meeting of Rubiales in which the executive offered him the sports management, until then in hands of Vilda himself.

«The Royal Spanish Football Federation, in one of the first renewal measures announced by President Pedro Rocha, has decided to dispense with the services of Jorge Vilda as sports director and women’s national coach, a position, the latter, which he agreed to in 2015. », announces the Federation in an official statement in which it also values ​​«her impeccable personal and sports conduct, being a key piece in the remarkable growth of women’s football in Spain».

The resignation of the world champions if there were no significant changes and part of their own coaching staff had placed the coach, discussed throughout his entire career at the helm of Spain, against the ropes. The applause for Luis Rubiales after his controversial speech at the Federation assembly was the straw that broke the camel’s back and sentenced the coach together with the leader who kept him in office against all odds when the scandal of the 15 rebels broke out.

That storm that broke out after the Euro Cup last year dissipated in that way. Over time, some of the mutinous soccer players requested their return to the national team via email and the MVP Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey and Ona Batlle were included in the World Cup call-up. The wound seemed almost closed, but it was false.

Sporting success came with the world title and then Rubiales’ fall into hell for his non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso at the medal ceremony and his unjustifiable and rude behavior in the presidential box after the final. Now without the president of the FEF, provisionally separated by FIFA pending the following movements of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) for her disqualification, Vilda was left without her great supporter.

A failed renovation



That announcement of a renewal for four seasons with a substantial salary increase of up to half a million euros per year, turned into a dead letter, was worth nothing. It was a matter of time and giving definitive form to the cessation of him to stop being in charge of the women’s team, which faces its return to competition in three weeks with the League of Nations and needs to stabilize its sporting course.

This same Tuesday, Rocha, the new federation leader, met with the coach at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas to personally inform him of the dismissal. The objective was to speed up his departure before the meeting that the new head of the FEF will hold this afternoon with Víctor Francos, president of the CSD, to whom he will inform the structural reforms undertaken in the governing body of Spanish football.

Thus, an eight-year stage at the head of the absolute women’s team concludes, in which Vilda replaced Ignacio Quereda in 2015 after the scandal over his more than questionable methods. He has led the World Cups in France 2019 and Australia and New Zealand 2023, with a round of 16 and the historic title just two weeks ago in Sydney, as well as in the Euro Cups in the Netherlands 2017 and England 2022, where Spain was eliminated in the quarterfinals. She previously went through the lower categories, in which she won the European sub-19 and sub-17.