The Federation Cup, the women’s tennis team tournament, has been renamed the Billie Jean King Cup, in honor of the former American tennis player, winner of 12 Grand Slams and a pioneer in the fight for equality in this sport.

In a virtual press conference the change of name of the competition was confirmed, which this year would have released its format, in the style of the past Davis Cup Finals, had it not been for the pandemic.

Several tennis players, such as Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova, congratulated Billie Jean King in a video for this tribute to her person, more than 50 years after the American won her first Fed Cup in 1963.

“It has always been an honor for me to belong to this competition, since I won it for the first time, to playing with my teammates, being a coach … It is a true pride”, said an excited Billie Jean King.

During her career, the player, In addition to 12 Grand Slam titles in singles, he won seven Federation Cups, 129 titles, rose to number one and won 16 Grand Slam doubles.