Timchenko: 24 new senators will appear in the Federation Council after the elections

After the elections, 24 new senators will appear in the Federation Council, 26 will reconfirm their powers. This was announced by the head of the Committee on Regulations Vyacheslav Timchenko, reports RIA News.

The upper house of the Russian parliament opens the autumn session with its full membership of 178 senators, including new regions fully represented.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the clear organization of the elections. The head of state noted that the Russian electoral system is rightfully considered one of the best in the world and is constantly being improved, and also listed the principles of the Central Election Commission.

Elections in Russia took place over three days on a single voting day and lasted from September 8 to 10. Senior officials were elected in 21 constituent entities of Russia. Elections were also held in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.