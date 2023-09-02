Member of the Federation Council Bashkin: American shells with depleted uranium will be destroyed

The Federation Council (SF) threatened to destroy American shells with depleted uranium if they were transferred to Ukraine. This was stated by a member of the Federation Council Committee on constitutional legislation and state building Alexander Bashkin, whose words are quoted RIA News.

The senator noted that the British stockpile of depleted uranium shells had already been destroyed deep behind Ukrainian lines. According to him, the pollution of the environment is regrettable, but the blame for this lies entirely with the British.

“I think that the same fate awaits the American ammunition. There is a high probability that these ammunition will be destroyed in storage areas – if the shells are actually transferred, ”Bashkin emphasized, adding that the United States would again show a“ bloodthirsty face ”if they made this decision.

On September 1, it was reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden next week plans to announce the shipment of armor-piercing shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine. According to the interlocutor of the Reuters agency, the shells will be supplied to strike Russian tanks.