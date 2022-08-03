Senator Kovitidi voiced her support for banning officials from owning property in NATO countries

The bill, which prohibits officials and parliamentarians from owning real estate in NATO countries, was supported by the Federation Council. About it RIA News said Senator Olga Kovitidi.

“The draft law submitted to the State Duma is in the interests of Russia’s national security,” she said, adding that the document is understandable to people, is a timely and logical step in the development of policy within the framework of the systemic sovereignization of state power and administration in Russia.

Earlier, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party Sergei Obukhov presented an initiative that would prohibit officials and parliamentarians, as well as their families, from owning real estate on the territory of NATO member states and candidate countries for joining the bloc. We are talking about the president, parliamentarians, the prime minister and federal ministers, individual representatives of the Accounts Chamber, the Central Bank, law enforcement agencies and courts, other high-ranking officials, as well as their spouses and minor children.