Senator Voloshin: The West questions Syrsky’s military leadership abilities

Well-known Western media outlets are questioning the military leadership skills of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky. His incompetence leads to the planning and implementation of obviously unsuccessful operations such as the attack on the Kursk region, said Federation Council member from the DPR Alexander Voloshin, writes RIA Novosti.

“The chaos in the military-political leadership of Ukraine is so obvious that leading Western media outlets are forced to write about it. They are already openly doubting the competence of Zelensky’s protégé, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky,” he noted.

According to Voloshin, the “collective West” is also beginning to understand that supporting Ukraine is a “senseless waste of money and resources.” According to the senator, “the Ukrainian regime is making decisions that are fatal for itself, such as sending soldiers to the slaughter in the Kursk region.”

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla called on the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky to maintain information silence on her Telegram channel. In turn, the publication “Strana.ua” suggested that Syrsky is in the Sumy region, from where the attack on the Kursk region is being carried out.

At the end of July, the Rada complained that Oleksandr Syrskyi sets impossible tasks for the units and hides behind the political will of the country’s authorities. The Rada also complained that Syrskyi’s predecessor as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, acted in a similar manner.