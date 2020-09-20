Senator Sergei Tsekov spoke about the risks for Europe in case of refusal to build the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. Reported by RIA News…

Member of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs responded to statements by Bundestag deputy Waldemar Gerdt about the serious consequences of this decision. According to Tsekov, in case of suspension of work on the project, Germany and other European countries may have “big questions” on the provision of guaranteed energy resources.

The Russian politician stressed that it is impossible to abandon Nord Stream-2 at will or on the wake of the United States, as this will be followed by serious penalties. He added that Germany’s refusal to build a gas pipeline would also entail reputational losses.

Earlier, Waldemar Gerdt assessed the consequences of refusing to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The deputy of the Bundestag noted that the suspension of construction could lead to penalties in the amount of more than ten billion euros. In addition, according to him, the abandonment of Nord Stream-2 calls into question the energy security of Germany.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was supposed to be completed at the end of 2019, but due to US sanctions, the deadline was postponed by at least a year. In the summer of 2020, the United States wanted to increase pressure on the project and extend sanctions to the companies that insure the pipelayers.