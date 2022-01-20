Russia has nothing to expect from negotiations with the United States in Geneva, which will be held on January 21. This was announced on Thursday, January 20, by Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, to Izvestia.

According to him, it is difficult to assess the prospect of things that we do not yet know about. In addition, the US reaction is incomprehensible: either US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says that there is no response on security guarantees, or he declares that they are ready to discuss some things, the senator added.

“Judging by the zeal with which the American media, political scientists, congressmen, and himself [президент США Джо] Biden, in his yesterday’s statement, are attacking Russia, it is unlikely that they have something in store for this meeting – it was a painfully nervous reaction to the actions of the Russian Federation, which do not even exist. I think that we have nothing much to look forward to there (in Geneva – Ed.), but nevertheless it is very pleasant that our Foreign Minister [Сергей Лавров] agreed to meet, it is necessary to listen to your opponents, report the results of the negotiations to the President of the Russian Federation and make appropriate decisions at a high political and military level, ”said Dzhabarov.

Earlier in the day, Stefan Meister, head of the International Order and Democracy program at the German Council on Foreign Relations, told Izvestia that there was no reason to reach a compromise between Russia and the United States on security guarantees during the talks in Geneva.

At the same time, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, suggested that a breakthrough in negotiations on security guarantees could occur at a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Geneva. He also expressed hope for the common sense of the American side and the pragmatism of the American colleagues.

On January 19, it became known that Blinken would meet on January 21 in Geneva with Lavrov after trips to Kiev and Berlin. Later, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that this meeting was being worked out.

Also on that day, Blinken said that the American side did not plan to send Lavrov a written response to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees at the talks. According to him, it is not clear to Washington which of the Russian demands on the United States in the field of security are key for Moscow. At the same time, a number of them are unacceptable for the White House.

Lavrov also urged the US Secretary of State not to replicate speculation about the allegedly impending Russian aggression in Ukraine, but to force Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements.

Negotiations on security guarantees were held in three stages in January. On January 10, a meeting of the Russian and US delegations took place in Geneva. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels, and on January 13, consultations ended at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance must renounce any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.