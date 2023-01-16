Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev responded to the European Commission’s demand for Moscow to abolish the collection of fees from foreign airlines for flights over the territory of Siberia. In his opinion, the very formulation of the question of the abolition of payment for the right to fly over the territory of Russia is already fundamentally wrong.

“European officials should have better understood what the mechanism of the “trans-Siberian royalty” is,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kosachev explained that this is not about payment for the right of passage, but about the so-called “pool agreements”, which are widely used in international practice as commercial contractual instruments.

“Such agreements have been concluded and are in effect between Russian and foreign airlines operating flights via the Trans-Siberian routes. This mechanism has been in existence since the 1970s. ‹…› In exchange, foreign air carriers shorten their route and save significant money. A similar practice exists in one form or another in Canada, Brazil, and China,” the Vice Speaker of the Federation Council explained.

Kosachev also mentioned Art. 15 of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944, which, according to him, is often referred to by European officials themselves.

“This article establishes that flight over the territory of the state cannot be paid. However, no provisions of the Convention in connection with the practice of concluding “pool agreements” between airlines are violated already by virtue of the fact that they do not concern the payment for the overflight itself,” he noted.

Kosachev also recalled that after joining the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russia was ready to revise the mechanism of trans-Siberian royalties, but the agreement between Moscow and the European Union never entered into force. According to him, Brussels has not fulfilled its promise to allow Russian airlines to operate domestic flights in Europe.

“Therefore, today’s demand of the European Commission sounds more like: “let’s do it, that is, for free?”. Another scam under the guise of offended virtue, ”concluded Kosachev.

The fact that Russia should not charge foreign airlines for flights over the territory of Siberia, said earlier on Monday, the head of the Directorate General for Transport of the European Commission, Henrik Hololei.

Last December, International Air Transport Association (IATA) CEO William Walsh noted that Western countries should consider resuming flights through Russian airspace, as the ban turned out to be a “big problem” for Western airlines.

After the start of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, the European Union completely closed its airspace to Russia. In response, Rosaviatsia restricted flights over Russian territory to carriers from 36 countries. Flights from these states can be operated with a special permit issued by the Federal Air Transport Agency or the Russian Foreign Ministry.