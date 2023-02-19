The head of the committee of the Federation Council Karasin: the situation in Moldova will negatively affect Europe

The situation in Moldova, connected with the political crisis and the alarmism promoted by the US against Russia, will negatively affect Europe in the future. About it declared Head of the International Committee of the Federation Council Grigory Karasin in his Telegram channel.

“Moldova. At the Munich Conference, Blinken himself is already forming a new line of tension. It is obvious that the materials developed by the Americans themselves about “Russian efforts to destabilize Moldova” have been abandoned through [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky,” the senator said.

He added that the subsequent development of the situation “multiple options, but the consequences could be deplorable for Europe as a whole.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States was concerned about the plans attributed to Russia to destabilize the situation in Moldova. He specified that conspiracies were allegedly coming from Russia to “try to destabilize the government” of the republic. He specified that the Moldovan authorities “are making efforts to protect against this.”

On February 16, Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced the need to strengthen the country’s defense capability. The politician stressed that the country intends to continue to adhere to the policy of neutrality.