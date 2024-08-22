Senator Voloshin: American mercenaries will be a good exchange fund for Russia

American mercenaries, after being captured, will become a good exchange fund for Russia. This opinion was expressed by Senator of the Federation Council (Federation Council) from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Voloshin in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

“Today these brave American guys are happily posing against the backdrop of military equipment. But tomorrow they have every chance of becoming prisoners of war, their joy, I think, will diminish. And, given the established practice, they will become a good “exchange fund” that our country will use if necessary,” Voloshin said.

This is how the senator responded to photos of American mercenaries posing against the backdrop of armored vehicles in the Kursk region that have circulated online.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Presidential Council for Human Rights (HRC) of Russia, Valery Fadeyev, proposed limiting the participation of foreign mercenaries who fought on the side of Kyiv in prisoner of war exchanges.

According to Fadeyev, the HRC will put forward an initiative to adopt a corresponding normative act. He believes that the idea will be supported by both politicians and citizens of Russia.