Russia’s response to the expulsion of 18 diplomats from the Czech Republic should be proportional. This was announced on Saturday, April 17, by the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov.

“I don’t even know how many people work here, the Czech embassy is small. Maybe we need to act on the percentage of the number of employees in the embassy, ​​”he said.”Interfax“.

On the same day, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs of the country, acting head of the Czech Foreign Ministry Jan Hamacek announced that the Czech Republic was expelling 18 Russian diplomats. He noted that the diplomats were “identified” by the Czech special services as allegedly officers of the Russian special services. According to him, they must leave the country within 48 hours.

The situation with Russian diplomats was preceded by the imposition of US restrictions on Russia. US President Joe Biden signed a decree on April 15 introducing new anti-Russian sanctions.

In addition, it became known about the expulsion of 10 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington.

On April 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced countermeasures.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Russia’s plans to stop the work of some US funds, expel 10 American diplomats from the country and announce the inclusion of a number of officials from the leading structures of the Washington administration on the sanctions list.