Pushkov: Delivery of missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces automatically makes Britain a party to the conflict

The supply of new missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) automatically makes Britain a party to the conflict. This was stated by Senator Alexei Pushkov in his Telegram-channel.

The senator shared some thoughts on the words of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about Ukraine’s right to self-defense and its reluctance to enter into conflict with Russia. “The right to self-defense is not only for Ukraine, but also for Russia. And it will be exercised when and if the British military starts aiming its missiles at Russian targets. It seems Starmer has forgotten this,” he wrote.

Pushkov noted that London’s actions to provide military-technical equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces increasingly indicate that the British authorities are quite consciously moving towards a military conflict with Russia. He also added that Britain probably does not fully understand the possible consequences of sending Kyiv missiles for strikes deep into Russia.

Earlier, Pushkov expressed the opinion that the West’s unconditional support for Ukraine will not last forever. According to him, open checks from Europe and the US for Kyiv will also be a thing of the past.