Senator Klimov said that the United States warned Scholz about the new role of Germany in the Ukrainian conflict

US President Joe Biden, during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington, could have warned him about Berlin’s new, key role in the Ukrainian conflict. Andrey Klimov, the head of the commission of the Federation Council for the protection of the state sovereignty of Russia, saw such a secret meaning in the negotiations, the corresponding post was published in his Telegram.

In his opinion, subsequently, Germany will have to “take on the main burdens” of the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict and, at the same time, use not only material means and weapons, but also its own citizens.

“If Scholz dares to “jump off”, then tens of thousands of US military from their bases in Germany, hundreds of American agents who hear and read everything and everyone in the corridors of German power, (…) will not allow this, and if anything, they will find him replacement,” the senator said.

Earlier, the director of the Center for European Information, Nikolai Topornin, suggested that Biden and Scholz did not make loud statements after the talks in Washington because of the unity of their position on supporting Ukraine. Most of the time at the meeting, they could devote to discussing technical nuances, including the timing of the supply of weapons, financial and technical support, he said.

The meeting between the leaders of the United States and Germany was held on March 3. The parties agreed to continue the sanctions policy against Russia “for as long as necessary”, called for global solidarity with the people of Ukraine and discussed its support in the humanitarian, economic and political spheres.