Senator Pushkov: Biden with secret documents got into the same story as Trump

Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov in his Telegram-channel ridiculed US President Joe Biden, who, according to him, fell into the same story as his predecessor, Donald Trump, after the discovery of classified documents.

The senator recalled that until recently the head of the White House “with an angry look denounced” the former American leader for having found secret documents on his estate and asked how this could happen, and how such irresponsibility could be shown.

“And now I myself got into the same story. How could this happen? ”, Pushkov wrote, mocking the explanation of the press secretary of the American administration Karine Jean-Pierre, who at the briefing called the incident a surprise.

The discovery of secret papers became known on January 10. In early November, Biden confidants were reported to have discovered about ten materials. After that, aides to the American leader found a second batch of secret documents related to the head of the White House. It is specified that the papers were stored in a place outside the Washington office, which Biden occupied after leaving the administration of the country’s ex-leader Barack Obama.