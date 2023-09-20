Pushkov: Polish President Duda showed that the interests of his country are more important than Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda, with his words about the “drowning” Ukraine, showed that the interests of his country are more important than the needs of Kyiv. This opinion expressed Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov in the Telegram channel.

He recalled that the Polish leader compared Ukraine to a drowning man who can drag down the one who saves him. ““A drowning man grabs at everything he can…” Duda thereby substantiated Warsaw’s determination to take care first of all of Polish interests, and then of Ukraine,” says Pushkov.